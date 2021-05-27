Branding Segers Neufkens

Trending designs to inspire you
For my bachelor thesis I made a new branding for roof works Segers Neufkens. The logo is a combination of the initials S and N. The entire branding contains the same style, color and fonts. The brand values here were friendly and responsible. Be sure to check their social media if you are looking for a good roofer in Belgium.