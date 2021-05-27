Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Branding Segers Neufkens

Hey,

For my bachelor thesis I made a new branding for roof works Segers Neufkens. The logo is a combination of the initials S and N. The entire branding contains the same style, color and fonts. The brand values ​​here were friendly and responsible. Be sure to check their social media if you are looking for a good roofer in Belgium.

