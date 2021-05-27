I Putu Dana Putra

COVID19.info Landing Page UI

Hello world, my name is Dana. This is my third shot on dribbble 🏀.

The story behind this design, I want to create a landing page for a COVID-19 Information website. I want to present it as simple and modern.

I hope all the community in dribbble likes it and don't forget to follow me for another dribbble shot. Thank you so much 🙏.

Connect with me 🌏:
Official Website 🌐: https://iputudanaputra.github.io
Instagram 📸: https://www.instagram.com/danaputra09/
Github 👾 : https://github.com/IPutuDanaPutra

