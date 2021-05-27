Mental Health Platform

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Keep calm, guys! An app for making you feel mentally better is here. We designed a service to communicate with psychologists and psychotherapists 👨🏻⚕️
On the shot you can see the field where you can see the specialists search with short info.
Lower there are options of the app where you can choose to fill your mood journal or use your trigger plan 😌
On the left there is a sidebar for easy navigation. In the middle there are cards for choosing a specialist. Below are cards with sections in which you can fill in personal information on your mental state 🌿
💮The color palette of pastel light shades, which has a positive effect on the psyche, calms and leads to pleasant thoughts, which will further contribute to mental balance.
With this app users will take care of their psychological health online 💻
Created by Tanya Shukina