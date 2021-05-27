Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mila

Sweet Fizz - natural fizzy juice

Mila
Mila
  • Save
Sweet Fizz - natural fizzy juice cute illustration packagedesign packaging branding juice design juice fizzy drink canned drink drink drink design can design
Download color palette

Sweet Fizz is a made-up brand created for the purpose of practicing graphic design. The goal was to design a fun and vintage inspired packaging for fizzy juice which comes in 5 different flavours: mango, lime, blueberry, raspberry and watermelon. The target audience is both adults and children. Sweet Fizz is a natural and refreshing drink for everyone to enjoy. The flavours presented here are: lime, raspberry and watermelon. To see more visit my behance: https://www.behance.net/milaklim
Hope you like it! :)

Mila
Mila

More by Mila

View profile
    • Like