Sweet Fizz - natural fizzy juice packaging branding drink design watermelon illustration illustration watermelon can label design can label product product design juice soda can drink fizzy drink
Sweet Fizz is a made-up brand created for the purpose of practicing graphic design. The goal was to design a fun and vintage inspired packaging for fizzy juice which comes in 5 different flavours: mango, lime, blueberry, raspberry and watermelon. The target audience is both adults and children. Sweet Fizz is a natural and refreshing drink for everyone to enjoy. The flavour presented in this picture is watermelon. I designed the label in Adobe Illustrator and did the mockup in Adobe Dimension. I admit that this was an extremely fun project. The most exciting part was seeing the project in 3D, I thought it looked pretty realistic! Also adding the splashes and bubbles and creating a composition for the final render was a very enjoyable process. Can't wait to do more projects like this in the future! :)

