Sweet Fizz - natural fizzy juice

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sweet Fizz is a made-up brand created for the purpose of practicing graphic design. The goal was to design a fun and vintage inspired packaging for fizzy juice which comes in 5 different flavours: mango, lime, blueberry, raspberry and watermelon. The target audience is both adults and children. Sweet Fizz is a natural and refreshing drink for everyone to enjoy. The flavour presented in this picture is watermelon. I designed the label in Adobe Illustrator and did the mockup in Adobe Dimension. I admit that this was an extremely fun project. The most exciting part was seeing the project in 3D, I thought it looked pretty realistic! Also adding the splashes and bubbles and creating a composition for the final render was a very enjoyable process. Can't wait to do more projects like this in the future! :)