Cross Stitch Photoshop Action

💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7
✅ BUY BUNDLE and SAVE 96% ➡ https://crmrkt.com/MBe25q
Take this addon and turn any graphic into cross-stitch style! Use embroidery brushes, install free fonts and make your own design.
✨ PRODUCT INCLUDED:
• Quick Start Cross Stitch.psd
• Canvas Styles.asl (Dark Canvas, Light Canvas, Wool texture for text)
• Cross Stitch Actions.atn
• Embroidery frame.psd (Mock-up: thimble and needle included)
• Stitch Brushes.abr (x-stitch thread and — stitch thread)
• Stitch Fonts for FREE.txt (FREE fonts list with 14 stitch-style fonts)
• Stitch Patterns.pat (X-Stitch pattern for actions)
• User Guide