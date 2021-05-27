Cross Stitch Photoshop Action

💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7

Take this addon and turn any graphic into cross-stitch style! Use embroidery brushes, install free fonts and make your own design.

✨ PRODUCT INCLUDED:

• Quick Start Cross Stitch.psd

• Canvas Styles.asl (Dark Canvas, Light Canvas, Wool texture for text)

• Cross Stitch Actions.atn

• Embroidery frame.psd (Mock-up: thimble and needle included)

• Stitch Brushes.abr (x-stitch thread and — stitch thread)

• Stitch Fonts for FREE.txt (FREE fonts list with 14 stitch-style fonts)

• Stitch Patterns.pat (X-Stitch pattern for actions)

• User Guide