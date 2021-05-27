U - Uniqorn

Hello guys!

It's been a while since the last post and here the Uniqorn logo. One of the things I noticed and always wanted to do is that a lot of popular logos I've seen on Instagram or Dribbble are marks of an uniqorn. It's always been in the back of my head to make one and I'm glad I finally got a chance to do it! I tried to keep it simple and unique. What do you guys think? Leave me your thoughts on the comment below!

