U - Uniqorn

Hello guys!
It's been a while since the last post and here the Uniqorn logo. One of the things I noticed and always wanted to do is that a lot of popular logos I've seen on Instagram or Dribbble are marks of an uniqorn. It's always been in the back of my head to make one and I'm glad I finally got a chance to do it! I tried to keep it simple and unique. What do you guys think? Leave me your thoughts on the comment below!
Let's connect with me on Instagram and Behance
Or
Contact me at sandihidayat0204@gmail.com
Visit my LogoGround