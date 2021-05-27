Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
k_jumar

T-shirt design

k_jumar
k_jumar
  • Save
T-shirt design t-shirt design maker tshirt designer t-shirts clothing typography t-shirt design clothing design
Download color palette

I have  long time expriance on diffrent type of t-shirt designing and online tshirt store business.
I can design tshirt based on any concept.

if you want to know about my t-shirt designing expiance , than :
Visit my Youtube chanell :https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6o1-a3MxxaQtEFJxHlsouQ
My portfolio : https://cutt.ly/plXLHYE 
You will Get from me :
100% Original t-shirt Design(No Copy right)
100% Commercial Rights.
Trademark free
Source File
Free premium quality Mockup
High quality file with 300dpi 
unique and trendy 
Unlimited revision 
100% satisfaction guarantee

I can give you file format :
png
jpg
jpeg
psd
jfif

Software i will use : Adobe photoshop 2019

You can tell me slogans/phrases for each design then i will design  tshirt based to your details 
If you want Custom Design Text Me Before Order.
If You want big  Bulk (100/200) inbox me,
I am always available  in Fiverr Inbox.
_______(Shirt Design, Shirt, tShirt)

I wil give you 100% customer satisfaction in this bulk t-shirt design gig. because customer satisfaction is my habit.

k_jumar
k_jumar

More by k_jumar

View profile
    • Like