Hoodie design

I have long time expriance on diffrent type of t-shirt designing and online tshirt store business.
I can design tshirt based on any concept.
if you want to know about my t-shirt designing expiance , than :
Visit my Youtube chanell :https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6o1-a3MxxaQtEFJxHlsouQ
My portfolio : https://cutt.ly/plXLHYE
You will Get from me :
100% Original t-shirt Design(No Copy right)
100% Commercial Rights.
Trademark free
Source File
Free premium quality Mockup
High quality file with 300dpi
unique and trendy
Unlimited revision
100% satisfaction guarantee
I can give you file format :
png
jpg
jpeg
psd
jfif
Software i will use : Adobe photoshop 2019
You can tell me slogans/phrases for each design then i will design tshirt based to your details
If you want Custom Design Text Me Before Order.
If You want big Bulk (100/200) inbox me,
I am always available in Fiverr Inbox.
_______(Shirt Design, Shirt, tShirt)
I wil give you 100% customer satisfaction in this bulk t-shirt design gig. because customer satisfaction is my habit.