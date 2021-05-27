Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Motor Boat & Yachting

Motor Boat & Yachting motor boat yachting design frontpage simple trend flat ux web web-design ui
Motor Boat & Yachting Russia is one of the leading publications devoted to yachting and active life, recognized also abroad. The first issues were published in 2010, and were based on translations of articles of one of the oldest and most respected British yachting magazines - Motor Boat & Yachting.
By the tenth anniversary of the Russian edition, it was decided to pay attention to the site as an additional platform for the dissemination of information and attracting advertisers.

Posted on May 27, 2021
