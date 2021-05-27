Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shreemoyee Banerjee

Wrapped Gift Delivery App - App Screens

Shreemoyee Banerjee
Shreemoyee Banerjee
  • Save
Wrapped Gift Delivery App - App Screens delivery app calendar ui calendar app ui design ui ux ux ui app design design
Download color palette

App screens of Wrapped - a gift delivery app concept I had been working on.

Link to its case study on Behance - https://www.behance.net/gallery/118760879/Gift-Delivery-App

You can also read a further detailed case study here: https://link.medium.com/SSu83N0bZfb

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Shreemoyee Banerjee
Shreemoyee Banerjee

More by Shreemoyee Banerjee

View profile
    • Like