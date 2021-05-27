Good for Sale
Sepide Moqadasi
Piqo

Localy Styles — Map kit × 6 Cities in 10 Styles

Sepide Moqadasi
Piqo
Sepide Moqadasi for Piqo
  • Save
Localy Styles — Map kit × 6 Cities in 10 Styles snowy madagaskar venus vintage day moon dark blue dark pin city color simple detail style svg map clean minimal maps map kit kit
Localy Styles — Map kit × 6 Cities in 10 Styles snowy madagaskar venus vintage day moon dark blue dark pin city color simple detail style svg map clean minimal maps map kit kit
Localy Styles — Map kit × 6 Cities in 10 Styles snowy madagaskar venus vintage day moon dark blue dark pin city color simple detail style svg map clean minimal maps map kit kit
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble 14.png
  2. Dribbble 15.png
  3. Frame 33390.png

Localy — Map kit × 6 Cities in 10 Styles

Price
$16
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Localy — Map kit × 6 Cities in 10 Styles

Introducing Localy a growing collection of clean & minimal, fully customizable maps. Neatly named and organized. Perfect for apps, web & more.

What's inside:

📌 6 Popular cities designed for you!
We’ve selected six popular cities in the world, illustrating them beautifully with mind-blowing details.

🎉 All Cities in 10 styles
Every object is designed perfectly in the path view.

✌️ 2 Map types
Each style has two types, “Detailed” and “Minimal”. Details include Street & Avenue names, based on Google Maps.

🔥 Figma plugin
You can use it in Figma for your next projects.

🧩 Organized library and Figma variants
Neatly Named! Easy to browse and use. Optimized layers and variants in Figma.

💬 Premium support
Contact in case of any feedback, issues, or special requests.

_
Our Figma community:
https://Piqo.design/figma

Download on Gumroad:
https://gumroad.com/piqodesign

__

Follow Piqo Design:

Our Marketplace | Gumroad | IG | BE | TW

Piqo
Piqo

More by Piqo

View profile
    • Like