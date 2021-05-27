Localy Styles — Map kit × 6 Cities in 10 Styles

Trending designs to inspire you
Introducing Localy a growing collection of clean & minimal, fully customizable maps. Neatly named and organized. Perfect for apps, web & more.
What's inside:
📌 6 Popular cities designed for you!
We’ve selected six popular cities in the world, illustrating them beautifully with mind-blowing details.
🎉 All Cities in 10 styles
Every object is designed perfectly in the path view.
✌️ 2 Map types
Each style has two types, “Detailed” and “Minimal”. Details include Street & Avenue names, based on Google Maps.
🔥 Figma plugin
You can use it in Figma for your next projects.
🧩 Organized library and Figma variants
Neatly Named! Easy to browse and use. Optimized layers and variants in Figma.
💬 Premium support
Contact in case of any feedback, issues, or special requests.
