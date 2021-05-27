Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Insurance Landing Page Design

Insurance Landing Page Design dribbble dribbble best shot web development web designer user experience design user interface design user experience ux ui landing page web design website insurance web design landing page design landingpage insurance website insurance company insurtech insurance
Pick the best insurance coverage for your health and business with this elegant insurance website.

Here we have used a clean user interface with presenting useful information in a concise way. The Humorous CTA and illustrations help to catch the user's attention easily at the first glance.

The use of the perfect “Image + Text” pair to illustrate various services to encourage users to browse the site smoothly.

Tools: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator
