Insurance Landing Page Design

Pick the best insurance coverage for your health and business with this elegant insurance website.
Here we have used a clean user interface with presenting useful information in a concise way. The Humorous CTA and illustrations help to catch the user's attention easily at the first glance.
The use of the perfect “Image + Text” pair to illustrate various services to encourage users to browse the site smoothly.
Tools: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator
