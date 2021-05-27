Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Himel Srizon

Grocery Application Adobe XD

Himel Srizon
Himel Srizon
  • Save
Grocery Application Adobe XD xd animation xd xd design vegetables ux ui kit organic shop order online order mobile ios grocery fruits delivery android
Download color palette

Online food/grocery shopping application either on Android or iOS platforms. All the layers in the XD files are properly grouped and named which makes it very easy to find, change or customize any text, images, icons or anything else for that matter.

Himel Srizon
Himel Srizon

More by Himel Srizon

View profile
    • Like