Stipple Effect Experiments

I was working on experimentation with a stipple effect in illustrator. These were experiments on monotone empty state for "add a payment" when there is no form of payment on file. This is all hypothetical of course! I loved the way it looked! But i couldn't get it to export as SVG. Such is life.