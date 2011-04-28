Beth Haidle

Nekkedladyfont naked-ladies hand-lettering
working up a font that should have universal appeal, yes? thinking of adding more clever details involving lingerie, as in the 'A', in the final version.

Posted on Apr 28, 2011
