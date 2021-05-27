Nina Cristobal

Confident Smiles & Implants – Membership Plan Collateral

Nina Cristobal
Nina Cristobal
  • Save
Confident Smiles & Implants – Membership Plan Collateral design membership card rack card print marketing collateral
Download color palette

Membership card and accompanying informational rack card design for a dental implants-focused practice based in the Knoxville, TN, area. The collateral was designed to highlight the practice's 2020 membership program, which provides an affordable dental care solution for patients without insurance. Designed on behalf of Wonderist Agency.

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Nina Cristobal
Nina Cristobal

More by Nina Cristobal

View profile
    • Like