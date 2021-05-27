Confident Smiles & Implants – Membership Plan Collateral

Trending designs to inspire you
Membership card and accompanying informational rack card design for a dental implants-focused practice based in the Knoxville, TN, area. The collateral was designed to highlight the practice's 2020 membership program, which provides an affordable dental care solution for patients without insurance. Designed on behalf of Wonderist Agency.