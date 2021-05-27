PPC Company in India

Pay-per-click (PPC) is an online advertising model in which an advertiser pays a publisher every time an advertisement link is “clicked” on. The pay-per-click model is offered primarily by search engines (e.g., Google) and social networks (e.g., Facebook).

What types of PPC are there?

Search advertising.

Display advertising.

Social media advertising.

Remarketing.

Sequential remarketing.

Google Shopping.

