Abbas ul Hasan

Shabbir Hussain Haidery Welfare Trust

Abbas ul Hasan
Abbas ul Hasan
  • Save
Shabbir Hussain Haidery Welfare Trust education pakistan childrens welfare landing design website design web design typography minimal web landing page design ux landing page ui branding design
Download color palette

Hi Guys 🖐,

A design exploration for Children Welfare.

Let me know your Awesome Feedback

Don't forget to Like❤ it :)

Thank you !!

----------------

Make your project more awesome!

Connect with me: abbas.may92@gmail.com

Abbas ul Hasan
Abbas ul Hasan

More by Abbas ul Hasan

View profile
    • Like