Wishwa - Website and Mobile App

Wishwa - Website and Mobile App donation volunteering fundraising graphic design customer experience typography vector illustration logo branding ux ui design
Wishwa is an online platform that empowers users to provide and receive aid through fundraising, volunteering campaigns, donation of materials and discussion of game changing ideas to develop communities.

Twist Open UX designed the Wishwa website and mobile app and provided organizational design solutions for strategy and design of back-end operations software for the client.

