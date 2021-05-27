Alejandra Cano
Improving MX Product Design

Translator Assistant

“Inclusive means... that you don't feel left out”

Mexico has a diverse and rich culture 🏠 one example of that is the 68 indígenous languages considered by the Instituto Nacional de Lenguas Indígenas. Unfortunately, for the 7,364,645 people speaking these languages, it can be a serious barrier when trying to access healthcare services.

This is a concept of a Translator Assistant for people speaking indigenous languages, the idea is to be able to navigate users by voice primarily and be able to help them do some online public process. The translator is designed thinking of making it easy to use as part of a conversation.

Know more about Mexico´s indigenous languages here: https://www.inali.gob.mx/clin-inali/

Want to know more about us and our talented team and UX community? Don't forget to check out our page: https://www.itexico.com/our-services/digital-product-design

Posted on May 27, 2021
