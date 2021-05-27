Manuel Sanchez

COMBO

Manuel Sanchez
Manuel Sanchez
  • Save
COMBO gold graphicdesign design
Download color palette

It's been a while since I have been on Dribble. So I have decided to use it for a place of sketches and experiments. I used the word combo to test out a gold effect utilizing photoshop.

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Manuel Sanchez
Manuel Sanchez

More by Manuel Sanchez

View profile
    • Like