Bimbingan: Thesis/Final Project Progress Tracker Mobile App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is Bimbingan, a mobile app concept design that I develop through my little case study to help final year college students to finish their thesis/final Project on time. This study have no correlation with anyone or any institution.
I am open for any UI design freelance work.