I want to share the project I was involved in, micro-interaction, and logo animation for this app.

Yeti Airlines Pvt. Ltd. is an airline based in Kathmandu, Nepal. The airline was established in May 1998 and received its Air Operators Certificate on 17 August 1998. Since 2019, Yeti Airlines is the first carbon-neutral airline in Nepal and South Asia.

https://www.yetiairlines.com/