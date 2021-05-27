Dejan Blagic

NFT Watchlist

Dejan Blagic
Dejan Blagic
  • Save
NFT Watchlist ux ui design minimal desktop app dark ui ethereum bitcoin blockchain crypto exchange cryptocurrency crypto nfts nft
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers 👋

Today I want to share with you the basic concept of NFT Watchlist, a desktop application with which users can save and track NFTs.

Visit my website dejanblagic.com for more case studies or send me an email at hello@dejanblagic.com if you would like to contact me for collaboration.

Don't miss following me on Dribbble.

Dejan Blagic
Dejan Blagic

More by Dejan Blagic

View profile
    • Like