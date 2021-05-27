Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbblers 👋
Today I want to share with you the basic concept of NFT Watchlist, a desktop application with which users can save and track NFTs.
Visit my website dejanblagic.com for more case studies or send me an email at hello@dejanblagic.com if you would like to contact me for collaboration.
Don't miss following me on Dribbble.