symbolic logo design 2

adobeillustrator adobe logos logodesigner graphicdesign symbolism minimalist flat app web minimal icon ui typography ux vector packaging graphic design
Previous work sample (portfolio):
https://www.behance.net/saberin211b8a4

Symbolic logo design.

Symbolic logos are created of ANCIENT symbols and Golden ratio. Ancient symbols are runes & glyphs from different civilization. The symbols carries special meaning reflects the main objective of the BRAND. And the Golden ratio works as a PSYCHOLOGICAL attraction point.

