Red Butte in Saguaro National Park WPA

Red Butte in Saguaro National Park WPA landscape scenery forest flora national monument mountain range national park mountain trail desert cactus prickly pear wpa
WPA Poster Art of prickly pear cactus with Red Butte in Tucson Mountains located within the Saguaro National Park in Arizona done in works project administration style or federal art project style.

