Arch Rock located in Mackinac National Park WPA

Arch Rock located in Mackinac National Park
WPA Poster art of Arch Rock located in Mackinac Island within Mackinac National Park in Michigan that existed from 1875 to 1895 done in works project administration style or federal art project style.

