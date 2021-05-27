Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
3D illustration poster for Covid-19 vaccine's activation campaign in Mongolia. We are so grateful for working on this public health project.
Hope u like it. :)
I am available for work.
Also, Check out my IG.
https://www.instagram.com/binka.png/