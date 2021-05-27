Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
UI concept of a website for the presentation of the Kyiv font.
The full version of the project is here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/116466901/Website-for-Kyiv-font-Concept-Download-free
Press L 💙 if you like it and let me know what you think in the comment! Thanks!
Interested in working with me? dimon14071991@gmail.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/uiux_svientukhovskyi