Facts about Social Media Marketing

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The term social media marketing (SMM
) refers to the use of social media and social networks to market a company's products and services. Social media marketing provides companies with a way to engage with existing customers and reach new ones while allowing them to promote their desired culture, mission, or tone.
How to create a social media marketing strategy
Choose social media marketing goals that align to business objectives.
Learn everything you can about your audience.
Know your competition.
Do a social media audit.
Set up accounts and improve profiles.
Find inspiration.
Create a social media content calendar.
The 6 Types of Social Media With Examples
Social Networks. Examples: Facebook, LinkedIn.
Bookmarking Sites. Examples: Pinterest, Flipboard, Diggs.
Social news. Examples: Digg.
Media Sharing. Examples: Pinterest, YouTube, Vimeo.
Microblogging. Examples: Twitter, Facebook.
Blog comments and forums.
Social Review Sites.
Community Blogs.
CityTamasha Technologies Social Media Marketing Company in Jaipur offers you customized solutions of social media marketing services
to meet your needs and budget. Our commitment is to provide an enthusiastic team to deliver the maximum return on every click. Our social media marketing agency
are passionate about keeping you one step ahead of the competition through continuous innovation.We are proud to be among the digital marketing agencies that are Google partners and Bing accredited professionals. So you can be sure that our services are fully designed to deliver the best results for your business.