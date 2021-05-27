Facts about Social Media Marketing

The term social media marketing (SMM

) refers to the use of social media and social networks to market a company's products and services. Social media marketing provides companies with a way to engage with existing customers and reach new ones while allowing them to promote their desired culture, mission, or tone.

How to create a social media marketing strategy

Choose social media marketing goals that align to business objectives.

Learn everything you can about your audience.

Know your competition.

Do a social media audit.

Set up accounts and improve profiles.

Find inspiration.

Create a social media content calendar.

The 6 Types of Social Media With Examples

Social Networks. Examples: Facebook, LinkedIn.

Bookmarking Sites. Examples: Pinterest, Flipboard, Diggs.

Social news. Examples: Digg.

Media Sharing. Examples: Pinterest, YouTube, Vimeo.

Microblogging. Examples: Twitter, Facebook.

Blog comments and forums.

Social Review Sites.

Community Blogs.

CityTamasha Technologies Social Media Marketing Company in Jaipur offers you customized solutions of social media marketing services

to meet your needs and budget. Our commitment is to provide an enthusiastic team to deliver the maximum return on every click. Our social media marketing agency

are passionate about keeping you one step ahead of the competition through continuous innovation.We are proud to be among the digital marketing agencies that are Google partners and Bing accredited professionals. So you can be sure that our services are fully designed to deliver the best results for your business.