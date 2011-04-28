Beth Haidle

nearly print-ready...

Beth Haidle
Beth Haidle
  • Save
nearly print-ready... poster hobbyist-magnifier
Download color palette

more text is being added later in the process. love it when clients do that. threw out the paint drips and now adding deranged spiralgraphs, as they befit the concept more aptly

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2011
Beth Haidle
Beth Haidle

More by Beth Haidle

View profile
    • Like