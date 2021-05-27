Plately App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Everyone!
Sharing Home Made Food Delivery App.
Nothing can beat homemade food and we feel you to the core! So here's to our exotic variety of dishes and cuisines to choose from which shall fulfill all the taste buds you have been craving for. It will taste exactly like how your mom cooks, making you not miss her more!