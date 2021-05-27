Muhammad Fadhil

Typical Office - Technology Themed Flat Illustration Set

Typical Office - Technology Themed Flat Illustration Set flat enterprise web logo ux ui minimal vector branding illustration icon
An Illustration set I made to represent technology and research method. Within the set, there are three types of icon; rectangular, circular, and half screen. This was inspired by everyday things in the office.

Feel free to access and use the Figma file

I'd be glad to work on a project together. Hit me up!

Behance | Email

Posted on May 27, 2021
Let's make your Ideas real!

