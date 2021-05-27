Guide for Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing is the process by which an affiliate earns a commission for marketing another person's or company's products. The affiliate simply searches for a product they enjoy, then promotes that product and earns a piece of the profit from each sale they make.

How does affiliate marketing work?

Find and join an affiliate program.

Choose which offers to promote.

Obtain a unique affiliate link for each offer.

Share those links on your blog, social media platforms, or website.

Collect a commission anytime someone uses your links to make a purchase.

