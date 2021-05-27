Fadhilah Rizky
One Week Wonders

Kingcoin - Website Header Exploration 👑

Fadhilah Rizky
One Week Wonders
Fadhilah Rizky for One Week Wonders
Hire Us
  • Save
Kingcoin - Website Header Exploration 👑 simple clean ux ui pixel art pixelate web design website landing page blockchain ethereum coins bitcoin coin cryptocurrency
Kingcoin - Website Header Exploration 👑 simple clean ux ui pixel art pixelate web design website landing page blockchain ethereum coins bitcoin coin cryptocurrency
Download color palette
  1. Kingcoin.mp4
  2. Kingcoin Website Header Explor 2.png
  3. Kingcoin Website Header Explor 3.png

Hello Guys 👋

Here is my exploration about Cryptocurrency Website Header
So, do you think this is cool?

Hope you enjoy it! 😉

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press "L" if love it.
Thanks!

-------------------

📧Work With Us: owwstudio@gmail.com
Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8

One Week Wonders
One Week Wonders
Agency with incredible design and development expertise
Hire Us

More by One Week Wonders

View profile
    • Like