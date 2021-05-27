Clef DSouza

Android'84

Android'84 branding blender3d digital design retro 1984 app android
For this challenge, I decided to make a homage to the 1984 Apple Macintosh Super Bowl Ad. I have redesigned the Android text logo in a retro font.

Posted on May 27, 2021
