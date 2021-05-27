TVS Car Connect

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Presenting the first look of a project we recently worked on.
TVS India wanted to build an app that connects with the On–board Diagnostic device (OBD) installed in the customer's car. The Car Connect app was designed to manage and track the health of each car with the device, while also acting as an efficient tracking system.
Let us know what you think :)
