create unique modern minimalist logo design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Looking for a create, unique, modern, and Minimalist logo design for your brand?
I will design a professional logo and branding guideline, corporate identity, a brand book of your brand at a reasonable and affordable price. If you are looking to refresh your old logo design with the brand guide I will be happy to do it in this gig order.
>> https://www.fiverr.com/shauji/design-creative-modern-and-minimal-logo