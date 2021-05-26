Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

The Duck Knight Returns

I was doodling away and suddenly I wanted to see what an old, grizzled Darkwing Duck would look like, if he were handled by Frank Miller. This was the result. Just a bit of fun.

But I would be happy to lead on this Disney+ series. ;)

Enjoy!

