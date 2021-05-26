Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kool

Ctrl + C or Ctrl + X >>> Ctrl + V ==***

Kool
Kool
  • Save
Ctrl + C or Ctrl + X >>> Ctrl + V ==*** ui app
Download color palette

Hi guys, this is imitating the new "Google"

And my new buddy: fig

First author: https://www.figma.com/@iamj_patel

There is also a link: https://www.figma.com/community/file/943527452214098638

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Kool
Kool

More by Kool

View profile
    • Like