Money Mammoth - An easy to use platform, that will help customer

Money Mammoth
An easy-to-use platform, that will help customers in understanding, purchasing, and liquidating their mutual fund investments, with utmost ease.
Based on the market research I gave emphasis more on the commercial aspect of the website more than aesthetics. So I kept my design simple and minimal.
Please find my complete design process here.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120251925/Money-Mammoth-Mutual-Fund-WebsiteApp-Design