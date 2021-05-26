Bryan Soto

Reporteq Logo - Redesign

Bryan Soto
Bryan Soto
Hire Me
  • Save
Reporteq Logo - Redesign typography minimal design branding vector logo
Download color palette

Reporteq was overdue a facelift for their brand. Awesome service, lacking brand & website.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Bryan Soto
Bryan Soto
Designing, Eternal, Shiny & Chrome.
Hire Me

More by Bryan Soto

View profile
    • Like