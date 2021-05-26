Colin J Ashby

Daily UI Day 1: Sign In for Personal Finance App

Colin J Ashby
Colin J Ashby
  • Save
Daily UI Day 1: Sign In for Personal Finance App ui designer fintech personal finance uxdesign daily ui 001 dailyui uidesign
Download color palette

Daily UI: Day 1

Sign in page of a personal finance app, Adfectus.

Colin J Ashby
Colin J Ashby
Like