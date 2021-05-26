Xbox Esports Concept

Currently the Esports community on Xbox is mostly player driven, rather than Microsoft driven. The Xbox and PC Esports communities are also fragmented (which is also due to the current lack of cross platform games — which is rapidly changing). The solution I am proposing is a hub on both PC and Xbox for all things Esports — streaming tournaments, building a team, viewing live rankings, and engaging with the community (showing off favorite clips, making tournament predictions, tips, etc.).