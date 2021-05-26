Bryan Soto

GVC - Random design/rejected mock up

Bryan Soto
Bryan Soto
Hire Me
  • Save
GVC - Random design/rejected mock up app ui icon vector application ui minimal ux
Download color palette

Figured i'd design a starting page for Give virtual care. The design didn't lead anywhere, but gotta love the clay styling!

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Bryan Soto
Bryan Soto
Designing, Eternal, Shiny & Chrome.
Hire Me

More by Bryan Soto

View profile
    • Like