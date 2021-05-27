Lisa Champ

I'm on Pentool Pals Ep. 11

Lisa Champ
Lisa Champ
Hire Me
  • Save
I'm on Pentool Pals Ep. 11 graphic design podcast pentool hand tattoo art handshake typography mono line monoline illustration halftone
Download color palette

I’m on this week’s episode of @pentoolpals podcast dropping tomorrow — Friday, 5/28! I got to chat with the awesome @colefdesign and @canvas-cam. We talk graphic design, tattoos, how I got started, and find out how red became my favorite color.
__
If you haven’t heard of Pentool Pals, I highly recommend. Cole and Cam, are doing an awesome job connecting with designers and talking to some really talented people you might know to get their backstory and perspective on design and illustration.

Lisa Champ
Lisa Champ
Fueled by the things that keep you up at night.
Hire Me

More by Lisa Champ

View profile
    • Like