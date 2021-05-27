I'm on Pentool Pals Ep. 11

I’m on this week’s episode of @pentoolpals podcast dropping tomorrow — Friday, 5/28! I got to chat with the awesome @colefdesign and @canvas-cam. We talk graphic design, tattoos, how I got started, and find out how red became my favorite color.

If you haven’t heard of Pentool Pals, I highly recommend. Cole and Cam, are doing an awesome job connecting with designers and talking to some really talented people you might know to get their backstory and perspective on design and illustration.