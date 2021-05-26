Afifudin Zuhri

Lion Logo

Afifudin Zuhri
Afifudin Zuhri
  • Save
Lion Logo logo design logodesign logo design branding clean design design logo branding animal logo mascot logo logotype logomark lion logo leo lion
Download color palette

Hello People,
This time I explored combining the lion object. What do you think?

Thank you, feedback is very welcome 😁

Create your idea, Make it happen
Let's Talk fudinyuhri27@gmail.com
________
BEHANCE | INSTAGRAM | WEBSITE

Afifudin Zuhri
Afifudin Zuhri

More by Afifudin Zuhri

View profile
    • Like