State Side Pride Series Collage
What started out as a simple post for the 4th of July has turned into an obsession to give a brand identity and look/feel to the United States of American. I'm proud to live in this country. I wanted to celebrate that.

Posted on May 26, 2021
Art director and designer living in Minneapolis.

