Prima Travel - Redesign Landing page

Prima Travel - Redesign Landing page travel agency travelling travel branding ui ux uidesign design
This is my result from Prima-Travel redesign concept.
A landing page that provides people to travelling around central java and east java with good services. The purpose of this landing page is to inform our services in a good visual and clean design so that they will be interested in ordering the service.
Posted on May 26, 2021
