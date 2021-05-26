Prima Travel - Redesign Landing page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi guys!
This is my result from Prima-Travel redesign concept.
A landing page that provides people to travelling around central java and east java with good services. The purpose of this landing page is to inform our services in a good visual and clean design so that they will be interested in ordering the service.
Don't forget to give me some feedback, have a good day💙